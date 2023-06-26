Sri Lanka crush Ireland’s CWC Qualifier hopes as Scotland, Oman through

HARARE-Dominant Sri Lanka crushed Ireland’s hopes of making it to the Super Sixes of the CWC Qualifier by handing a thumping 133-run defeat and paved the way for Scotland and Oman to progress.

In the 15th match of the CWC Qualifier, tournament favourites Sri Lanka registered a dominating 133-run triumph over Ireland at the back of a brilliant century by Dimuth Karunaratne and a five-for by WaninduHasaranga. Put into bat first, the Sri Lanka piled up a massive total of 325 in 50 overs with Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama leading the batting charge.

Having lost Pathum Nissanka (20) and Kusal Mendis (0) on two successive deliveries, Sri Lanka slipped to 48/2 in the ninth over. Following back-to-back blows, the pair of Karunaratne and Samarawickrama anchored the innings with an astounding 168-run partnership for the third wicket.

The pair appeared to have settled down and both were eyeing centuries until Gareth Delany got rid of Samarawickrama, who fell just 18 short of his century. He struck four boundaries on his way to an 86-ball 82. Karunaratne followed Samarawickrama’s footsteps as he also walked back in the span of two overs after top scoring for Sri Lanka. He smashed eight boundaries on his way to a run-a-ball 103.

Brisk and valuable knocks by Charith Asalanka (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42) afterward made sure Sri Lanka amassed the 300-run mark. Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland as he returned brilliant figures of 4/46 followed by Barry McCarthy’s 3/56 and Gareth Delany’s 2/52.

Set to chase a mammoth 326, the Irish batting lineup faltered and could only accumulate 192 before being bowled out in 31 overs. In-form Harry Tector (33) and Curtis Campher (39) offered brief retaliation against spin-backed Sri Lankan bowling attack while the rest seemed clueless. WaninduHasaranga claimed his second consecutive five-wicket haul and played a pivotal role in his team’s triumph while MaheeshTheekshana made two scalps.

Meanwhile, in another CWC Qualifier fixture, Scotland outclassed Oman by 76 runs after both sides qualified for the Super Sixes, courtesy of Sri Lanka’s victory. Batting first, Scotland raised 320 runs before bundling out on the final delivery thanks to a magnificent century by Brandon McMullen.

McMullen top-scored for Scotland with a 121-ball 136 which featured 14 boundaries and three sixes. He received significant support from his captain Richie Berrington, who scored 60 off 62 deliveries.

Bilal Khan claimed a five-wicket haul for Oman but it could not bar Scotland from piling a big total on the scoreboard. The huge total got on the nerves of Oman batters, who could only score 244/9 in response and thus handed a massive 76-run victory to Scotland. Wicketkeeper batter Naseem Khushi was the top-scorer for Oman in their dismal show with the bat. He hit seven boundaries and three sixes on his way to a 53-ball 69 but fell well short of steering his side to glory. Chris Greaves led the bowling attack for Scotland with a five-wicket haul and conceded just 53 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Scores in Brief

SRI LANKA 325 (Karunaratne 103, Samarawickrama 82, de Silva 42*; Adair 4-46, McCarthy 3-56) beat IRELAND 192 (Campher 39, Tector 33; Hasranga 5-79, Theekshana 2-29) by 133 runs.

SCOTLAND 320 (McMullen 136, Berrington 60, Bilal 5-55) beat OMAN 244-9 (Khushi 69, Shoaib 36, Greaves 5-53) by 76 runs.