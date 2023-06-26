Monday, June 26, 2023
Stampede breaks out during distribution of BISP funds in Karachi

Web Desk
12:52 PM | June 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

 Stampede broke out during the distribution of funds of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) among deserving women in Karachi.

The stampede broke out outside the BISP office near KPT Ground in Karachi’s Kemari area. As a result, 20 women lost fell unconscious.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the women to the hospital.

Last Monday, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) announced releasing the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance.

According to a press release, the fourth quarterly tranche would be Rs 9,000 per beneficiary, after 25 increase, which was announced by the federal government early this year.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend’s instalment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 million school-going students, having at least 70 per cent attendance at schools, who are registered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, the press release added.

Around Rs 81 billion will be disbursed among nine million beneficiary families of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, while another Rs16 billion would be disbursed among 6.7 million beneficiaries of Taleemi Wazaif, the press release added.

Web Desk

