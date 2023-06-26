Stolen solar plates recovered, two held

MULTAN - City Jalalpur police have recovered stolen solar plates and arrested two criminals during an operation launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, police set up a picket at Chowk Sarwani Chowk in premises of City Jalalpur police station when they stopped a dubious auto-rickshaw.

During searching, the police recov­ered solar plateds of worth Rs 4.5 mil­lion from the rickshaw and arrested two outlaws from the scene.

Police sources said that the solar plates were stolen from the tubewell of Akhtar Joiya resident of Ahmedpur Sharqia in premises of Sadar Ahmed­pur Sharqia police station.

Police said that the case was regis­tered at the concerned police station while the Multan police have informed the concerned police for further legal procedure, police sources added.

TRADER’S HOUSE ALLEGEDLY LOOTED AT GUN POINT

Seven armed outlaws allegedly looted cash and jewelry at gunpoint from the house of a local trader on Saturday late at night.

According to police sources, lo­cal trader Seth Shafique resident of Qasba Gujrat reported to police that seven armed outlaws his house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.

He informed police that the crimi­nals tied the family members with rope and looted cash Rs one million and six told gold ornaments from the house and fled away. However, the police concerned have turned the in­cident as fake and baseless.

The Investigation Officer said that the complainant’s daughter and wife gave contradictory statements while the police also investigated that the trader had an exchange of hot argu­ments with some people of the same locality and the applicant was going to nominate those people in the FIR, police sources added.