Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Stolen solar plates recovered, two held

APP
June 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   City Jalalpur police have recovered stolen solar plates and arrested two criminals during an operation launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, police set up a picket at Chowk Sarwani Chowk in premises of City Jalalpur police station when they stopped a dubious auto-rickshaw. 

During searching, the police recov­ered solar plateds of worth Rs 4.5 mil­lion from the rickshaw and arrested two outlaws from the scene. 

Police sources said that the solar plates were stolen from the tubewell of Akhtar Joiya resident of Ahmedpur Sharqia in premises of Sadar Ahmed­pur Sharqia police station. 

Police said that the case was regis­tered at the concerned police station while the Multan police have informed the concerned police for further legal procedure, police sources added.

City traffic police issue plan for Eid-ul-Azha

TRADER’S HOUSE ALLEGEDLY LOOTED AT GUN POINT

Seven armed outlaws allegedly looted cash and jewelry at gunpoint from the house of a local trader on Saturday late at night. 

According to police sources, lo­cal trader Seth Shafique resident of Qasba Gujrat reported to police that seven armed outlaws his house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. 

He informed police that the crimi­nals tied the family members with rope and looted cash Rs one million and six told gold ornaments from the house and fled away. However, the police concerned have turned the in­cident as fake and baseless.

The Investigation Officer said that the complainant’s daughter and wife gave contradictory statements while the police also investigated that the trader had an exchange of hot argu­ments with some people of the same locality and the applicant was going to nominate those people in the FIR, police sources added.

Intra-ethnic marriage trend very strong in Pakistan: PIDE survey

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1687641795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023