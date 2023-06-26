Stolen solar plates recovered, two held

MULTAN - City Jalalpur police have recovered stolen solar plates and arrested two criminals during an operation launched here on Sunday.
According to police sources, police set up a picket at Chowk Sarwani Chowk in premises of City Jalalpur police station when they stopped a dubious auto-rickshaw.
During searching, the police recovered solar plateds of worth Rs 4.5 million from the rickshaw and arrested two outlaws from the scene.
Police sources said that the solar plates were stolen from the tubewell of Akhtar Joiya resident of Ahmedpur Sharqia in premises of Sadar Ahmedpur Sharqia police station.
Police said that the case was registered at the concerned police station while the Multan police have informed the concerned police for further legal procedure, police sources added.
TRADER’S HOUSE ALLEGEDLY LOOTED AT GUN POINT
Seven armed outlaws allegedly looted cash and jewelry at gunpoint from the house of a local trader on Saturday late at night.
According to police sources, local trader Seth Shafique resident of Qasba Gujrat reported to police that seven armed outlaws his house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.
He informed police that the criminals tied the family members with rope and looted cash Rs one million and six told gold ornaments from the house and fled away. However, the police concerned have turned the incident as fake and baseless.
The Investigation Officer said that the complainant’s daughter and wife gave contradictory statements while the police also investigated that the trader had an exchange of hot arguments with some people of the same locality and the applicant was going to nominate those people in the FIR, police sources added.