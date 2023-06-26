Tessori vows to work for promotion of sports

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday vowed to prioritise sports, urging the sportspersons to keep up their hard work and not give up.

Tessori expressed optimism about the Prime Minister Youth Programme in connection with sports, adding, “The initiative will promote the sports in country.” He emphasised that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was not just concerned with education but also with sports. “Our national sport is hockey. But hockey in the country has been falling behind for a while now”, he lamented.

“Every year, I’ll make every effort to start the Karachi Games. All of the Hockey League players would be invited to the Governor House,” Tessori said.