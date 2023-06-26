Three-day NYS draws students from Balochistan, rest of country

QUETTA - A three-day National Youth Sum­mit (NYS) was organised here in which a large number of students belonging to Balochistan and dif­ferent districts of Pakistan, partic­ipated.

The event was arranged un­der the theme ‘Harnessing Youth Potential for Resilient Future, Navigating Challenges, Driving Change’ at the Balochistan Univer­sity of Engineering and Manage­ment Sciences (BUITEMS), a press release on Sunday said.

On the occasion different speak­ers including Balochistan Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Khaliq Hazara, Ishaq Jamali, secretary sports, Babar Yousafzai, coordina­tor to CM Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, coordinator Youth Affairs, Hamna Malik, project manager, Balochistan chief SME­DA, Sanaullah Baloch MPA, Abdul­lah Gul President Tehreek-e-Jawa­nan-e-Pakistan, Senator Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Yasmeen Leh­ri former MPA and Romina Khur­shid Alam SAPM & Convener SDGs Task Force, expressed their views.

They informed that events of Na­tional Youth Summit would be or­ganised all over the province and appreciated holding of National Games in the province after a gap of 19 years.

Terming the youth as an asset of Pakistan, they further stressed that students should focus on their studies and learn various ed­ucational kills for the betterment of their future.