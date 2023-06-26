Three-day NYS draws students from Balochistan, rest of country

QUETTA - A three-day National Youth Summit (NYS) was organised here in which a large number of students belonging to Balochistan and different districts of Pakistan, participated.
The event was arranged under the theme ‘Harnessing Youth Potential for Resilient Future, Navigating Challenges, Driving Change’ at the Balochistan University of Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), a press release on Sunday said.
On the occasion different speakers including Balochistan Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Khaliq Hazara, Ishaq Jamali, secretary sports, Babar Yousafzai, coordinator to CM Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, coordinator Youth Affairs, Hamna Malik, project manager, Balochistan chief SMEDA, Sanaullah Baloch MPA, Abdullah Gul President Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan, Senator Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Yasmeen Lehri former MPA and Romina Khurshid Alam SAPM & Convener SDGs Task Force, expressed their views.
They informed that events of National Youth Summit would be organised all over the province and appreciated holding of National Games in the province after a gap of 19 years.
Terming the youth as an asset of Pakistan, they further stressed that students should focus on their studies and learn various educational kills for the betterment of their future.