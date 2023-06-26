Monday, June 26, 2023
Two houses looted by 11 dacoits, man killed over resistance

APP
June 26, 2023
FAISALABAD   -  As many as 11 dacoits looted two houses and killed a quinquagenar­ian man over resistance in the area of Thikriwala police station. 

Police spokesman said here on Sun­day that 11 armed bandits reportedly looted cash of Rs.50,000/- and other valuable items from the house of Ali Waqas Gujjar in Chak No.65-JB and broke into the nearby house late night. The dacoits snatched golden ornaments from the female inmates who raised hue and cry due to which 55-year-old man Hajji Shabbir Ram­zan produced resistance which en­raged the criminals. 

They opened fire and seriously in­jured the resistance producer. The injured was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. 

The relatives of ill-fated Hajji Shab­bir Ramzan along with area people leaded by Zaighum Patwari and Has­eeb Anwar, etc. staged a protest by putting the body on road near Sadhar Bypass Chowk and caused suspen­sion of vehicular traffic.

City traffic police issue plan for Eid-ul-Azha

