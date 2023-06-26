Monday, June 26, 2023
US, allies consult but tread carefully as Russia crisis unfolds

Agencies
June 26, 2023
International

WASHINGTON-The United States and its allies held close consultations but publicly stayed on the sidelines Sunday as officials waited to see how the armed revolt by longtime Kremlin insider Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private Wagner army would play out. As the rebel force threatened to march on Moscow -- then announced a stunning pull-back -- US officials carefully avoided direct comment on what some stressed was an “internal” situation in Russia, while Moscow warned them to stay out of the fray.

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain amid concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s control over the nuclear-armed country could be slipping.

A White House readout of their call said they discussed “the situation in Russia,” which erupted Friday after Prigozhin announced a challenge to the Russian Defense Ministry, seized control of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and sent an armed column toward Moscow -- before announcing his surprise about-face Saturday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke with his Canadian, French, German, British and Polish counterparts, according to his spokesman. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, cancelled a planned trip to Israel and Jordan, a sign of the serious concern in the US capital.

