US-India Relations

On June 22nd, Prime Minister Modi visited the United States and gave a speech at the joint meeting of the United States Congress. This was not the first time; in 2016, he was invited to speak at the United States Congress. Prime Minister Modi’s second appearance as the head of India marked a significant milestone. It was a historic occasion as no other leader from any country has been invited by the US Congress for a second time to deliver a speech. Receiving an invitation to address the United States Congress is considered one of the highest honors granted by Washington to foreign dignitaries.

Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to address the United States Congress held special significance because it represented a remarkable distinction for a leader who was once denied a visa to enter the United States. In addition to that, President Joe Biden hosted a state dinner at the White House in honor of Prime Minister Modi. Now the question is, what is the purpose behind Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States? Before I answer this question, it is important to recognize that when the United States extends such care, respect, and hospitality to host India, there are underlying expectations and interests involved. It is essential to be realistic and acknowledge that such gestures are rarely made without expecting something in return, as they typically come with a cost or specific objectives in mind. It was expected that the United States wanted to sign a few military agreements and deals with India, in which the United States would share and transfer some critical state-of-the-art modern technologies with India.

This moment reminds me of the events of the 1999 Kargil war when the United States refused to give India GPS navigation systems, which could have significantly benefited India in its conflict against Pakistan. The reason for the United States’ refusal was influenced by its historical pattern of offering both direct and indirect support to Pakistan. And now, if we look at today, the United States is hosting and taking utmost care of India, and they are very eager to sell and transfer their state-of-the-art technology to India. Of course, nothing is for free, and the United States will receive payment from India in return. But I want you to keep this transaction aside and look at the entire setup. In the past, the United States used to outrightly refuse India any form of technology or weapons, and today the current scenario portrays the opposite picture, wherein the United States is warmly inviting and hosting India, displaying eagerness and enthusiasm in sharing their weapons and technologies. This situation reflects the increasing economic growth and rising influence of India, rather than solely being about the changing nature of the United States. This is the current status of India. America has reached a point where it is saying, “Mr. Modi, take whatever you want, but sign a deal with us.”

Now let me tell you why this agreement and deal with India is important for the United States. If you remember, earlier this month, the United States Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, visited India and held discussions with the Indian Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh. They had a wide range of talks, particularly on strengthening India-US defense relations and addressing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. During his meeting with the Indian Defense Minister, the US Defense Secretary discussed areas of cooperation, including the transfer of critical technology and jointly developing military hardware. Therefore, we can easily figure out that the US Defense Secretary came to India with the hope that when PM Modi visits the United States on June 22nd, they can reach a mutual agreement, and PM Modi would not resist signing the deal.

Now the important question of this article is, why is this deal with India so important for the United States? America desires PM Modi to sign this deal because it will provide considerable relief to their economy. This deal holds immense significance for the economy, which is why they are making special arrangements for PM Modi’s visit. Even India is aware of this trick. However, the point to note and understand is that when a country like the United States, which is recognized as the most powerful nation in the world, goes to such lengths in showing care for another country, then there must be something noteworthy about the opposite country. No matter how one may view this move of the United States, whether as cunning, manipulative, or mere flattery, just remember one thing: when a powerful nation like the United States carries out such actions for India, we cannot overlook the significance and importance of India.

Now, what is this deal that we were hearing about? It is called ICET, the full form of which is the Initiative of Critical and Emerging Technologies. This initiative was launched by both India and the US last year on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in May 2022. It is being run by the National Security Councils of both countries. Now we can understand that if the discussion is about national security and the responsibility of running this program has been given to the National Security Council, you can imagine how important it is for the country. Along with its significance, the technologies developed or acquired as part of this program will also be highly classified and secretive to a great extent.

Now the US government has also dismissed and shunned all kinds of criticism ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit on June 22. Under this initiative, both countries have identified six areas of cooperation where both countries will engage in co-development and co-production. So what are those six areas?

1. Artificial Intelligence

2. Quantum Computing

3. Next Generation Telecom (5G, 6G)

4. Bio-Technology

5. Space

6. Supply Chain of Semiconductors

The goal of ICET is to elevate and expand the Indo-US strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries. Apart from these six areas of cooperation, the United States will also share the technology of the GE F414 jet engine with India. This engine will be used to power India’s Tejas Light Combat Mk2 aircraft.

This jet engine is a highly advanced and powerful turbofan engine manufactured by General Electric. It is primarily used in United States F-18 Super Hornet and Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jets. Plus, the GE F414 engine is not the latest technology in the United States inventory and has been in use for a significant period in American fighter jets. However, its reliability, durability, and low maintenance cost are making it appealing to India. When combined with India’s existing technology, it aligns well with India’s requirements for future aerial warfare. Moreover, it will enhance the capability and strength of India’s Tejas aircraft. Since it is not the latest engine technology from the United States, they may not have any concerns regarding sharing its technology with India.

After hearing about all these deals, we might think that these deals are aimed at making India safe and strong. So what does America gain from it? To understand this, we need to consider how much America needs this deal. Only then can we comprehend why America is extending such care, respect, and effort to facilitate and sign this deal. Somewhere you have to acknowledge that America needs this deal. The direct answer to this question is that the current state of the American economy is dire. Major banks in America have gone bankrupt, and large companies are firing people from work and struggling to pay their employees’ salaries. Earlier this month, the President of the United States signed a new debt ceiling bill to prevent a default and potential crisis in the country. As a result, the total debt of the United States has increased. The current national debt of the United States stands at around 32.04 trillion dollars.

So how did all of this happen? The COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have led to this situation in America. On the other hand, if we look at India, during the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, India focused entirely on its economy and did not get distracted by unnecessary matters of taking sides. As a result, if we look at India’s GDP growth, it is currently ahead of many developed countries. That is why America understands very well that the only country that can support its economy at this moment is India. Because it’s a simple fact that those who have money in their pockets will provide help. The rest are struggling. So what assistance can they offer?

Now, some people among us might think, what does it matter to India about the state of America’s economy? India wants all these things. So that is why it is pursuing deals with America. This conclusion can be easily drawn. But it is important to understand that any diplomatic matter, technology, or trade deal requires thoughtful consideration. There is a lot of deliberation involved, sometimes spanning over years. And then having a sufficient budget is also a crucial factor. So if the question is whether India needs all these things, then the answer is yes, absolutely. That is why India is carefully negotiating and acquiring the things it deems necessary. It’s not a haphazard approach to grabbing anything available.

However, if we look at America, they have a dire need to save their economy. And it is a given fact that Joe Biden is not going to return in the next elections. But the same cannot be said for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will most likely return after winning the next elections. So the issue here revolves around the American economy and India’s requirements. Both aspects are important. But if we consider which one takes precedence, it is America’s need to save its economy.