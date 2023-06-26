US says Wagner mutiny shows real cracks in Putin authority

WASHINGTON - An attempted armed mutiny in Russia shows “real cracks” in President Vladimir Putin’s authority, America’s top diplomat Antony Blinken has said. He told US media Saturday’s rebellion by Yevgeny Pri­gozhin’s Wagner fighters was a “direct challenge” to Mr Putin, forcing him into an amnesty agreement.

The deal halted Wagner’s march on Moscow. The mercenaries had earlier seized two major Russian cities. Mr Putin accused the group of treason, but all charges were later dropped

Under the deal, Wagner fighters must return to their field bases and Prigozhin move to Russia’s western neighbour Belarus, whose leader Alexan­der Lukashenko was involved in the negotiations.

The current whereabouts of Prigozhin, a for­mer Putin loyalist, are unknown. He was last seen in public leaving Rostov-on-Don - one of the two southern cities where his fighters had taken con­trol of military facilities. Prigozhin’s press ser­vice said he would answer questions from the me­dia “when he has normal communication means”, Russia’s RTVI news website reported on Sunday afternoon. It provided no further details.

Meanwhile, President Putin has not been seen in public since his nationwide TV address on Satur­day morning to condemn the mutiny.

On Sunday, Mr Blinken told CBS, the BBC’s US news partner, that the 24-hour rebellion in Russia “raises profound questions, it shows real cracks”.

Mr Blinken, who also appeared on several other US talks shows, said it was “too early” to predict what impact the mutiny could have on the Kremlin or on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. “If you put this in context 16 months ago, Putin was on the doorstep of Kyiv in Ukraine, looking to take the city in a matter of days, erase the country from the map,” Mr Blinken told ABC. “Now, he’s had to defend Moscow, Russia’s capital, against a mercenary of his own making.”