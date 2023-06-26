VC IUB distributes Eid package among 2580 flood affectees

BAHAWALPUR - Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited the flood-affected vil­lage Patyat on the outskirts of Fazilpur town of Rajanpur district and distrib­uted Eid package ration to more than 250 people. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mah­boob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Flood Relief Cell was established on the instructions of the Governor of Punjab and Chancellor, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, and under this cell, more than 3 crores worth of relief materials have been distributed to the affected areas of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan. The Is­lamia University of Bahawalpur did not forget the people affected by the flood and on the occasion of Eid, an aid package worth 2 million was distrib­uted simultaneously in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts. In addition, medicines were also distributed to the flood victims. On this occasion, the Fo­cal Person of the Flood Relief Cell Isla­mia University of Bahawalpur, Prof.