Wapda not releasing enough water from Tarbela: IRSA

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has shown serious concern over fewer releases from Tarbela by Wapda, due to which the country’s water regulatory is unable to meet with the provincial indents.

In a letter written to Tarbela Dam project’s general manager re­garding the operation of the res­ervoir, and available with The Na­tion, IRSA said that the authority has showed serious concern over the less releases from Tarbela Dam as against IRSA indent of 160,000 cusecs, Wapda is releasing about 150,000 cusecs. Because of these less releases, IRSA is unable to meet with the provincial indents pending for implementation.

The letter requested an imme­diate action to be taken to fulfil IR­SA’s indent placed at Tarbela Dam to meet with the provincial de­mands without delay.

It further said, “I am directed to state that wet testing of Low Level Outlet (LLO) was planned on June 25, 2023, the current status of the testing may be communicated to IRSA on priority basis,” the letter said.

It is worth mentioning here that Tarbela Dam, one of the largest dams in the world, was built with the primary objective of irrigation water supplies. Electricity gener­ation is an important secondary function of the dam construction.

The main objective of the dam is to serve the provincial intends for ir­rigation purposes. Following is the position of the river inflows and out­flows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chash­ma along with the reservoirs’ levels and the barrages on June 25.

Inflows in Indus River at Tarbela were 250000 cusecs while outflows were 149900 cusecs, inflows & out­flows in Kabul at Nowshera and Khairabad Bridge respectively were 71200 cusecs and 190300 cusecs re­spectively. Inflows in Jhelum at Man­gla were 73500 cusecs while out­flows were 10000 cusecs, inflows in Chenab at Marala were 87800 cu­secs and outflows 60800 cusecs.

Tarbela, against minimum oper­ating level of 1402 feet, is presently at 1475.13 feet. Maximum conser­vation level 1550 feet, live storage Sunday was 2.050 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla against the mini­mum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1164.05 feet, max­imum conservation level of Man­gla is 1242 feet, live storage was 2.385 MAF on Sunday. Chashma against the minimum operating lev­el of 638.15 feet is presently level at 645.10 feet. Maximum conservation level of Chasma is 649 feet, while the live storage was 0.128 MAF.