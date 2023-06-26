Monday, June 26, 2023
Widespread rains lash parts of country

Widespread rains lash parts of country
Agencies
June 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Cli­mate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sun­day said the pre-mon­soon rains were likely to reduce the current ex­treme heatwave. Many parts of the country re­ceived heavy downpour on Sunday evening. 

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said according to the advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment, pre-monsoon rains were predicted across the country from June 25 to June 30. Sen­ator Rehman said be­tween June 25 and 30, strong winds, thunder­storms, and heavy rain were expected in vari­ous cities of Punjab, in­cluding Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilg­it-Baltistan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. Under the influence of this system, wind, thunder and heavy rains were likely to occur in various cities of Ba­lochistan, South Punjab and Sindh between June 26 and June 29, she added. In case of heavy rains, she said there was a risk of urban flooding in urban areas while floods and landslides were feared in hilly areas. All concerned and local bodies have been in­structed to be alert and tour­ists to be cautious, she added. The minister urged that citi­zens were requested to stay away from weak infrastruc­ture, electric poles, and riv­ers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident.

