Administrative Negligence

The Allama Iqbal Library, the only public library in Rawalpindi, is plagued by unprecedented incompetence in both management and administration. Issues such as poor lighting, prolonged power outages, the installation of fans instead of air conditioning in the reading hall, and the lack of filtered and cold water have become the norm for students. A library is meant to be a house of wisdom, providing a progressive pathway for the new generation and transforming their academic minds into promising and nourished ones. Therefore, the administration must take swift action to address these issues, ensuring students find a comfortable and sustainable environment to study, fostering a sense of appreciation for their hard work and contributing to a better and progressive future for the country.

KALEEM AHMAD,

Islamabad.