All available resources to be used to solve people’s problems: Bahawalpur  DPO

Bahawalpur - District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, at an open court held in his office on Tuesday, said all available resources would be used to solve problems of the people. According to the details, in light of the vision and orders of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan inquired about problems of more than 42 citizens during the open court in his office. The DPO heard all the complaints in open court in detail and issued orders to the concerned officers individually through phone call for timely legal action. He summoned several SHOs in open court and directed them to submit their reply. In open court, the DPO ordered inquiries on the petitions of several civilians and proceeded with the cases of several SHOs and investigating officers in presence of the concerned citizen in open court.

Addressing the people in the open court, the DPO said the purpose of the open court was to ensure that there was no gap between the citizens and the police officers and that all legitimate issues must be resolved on merit in a timely manner.