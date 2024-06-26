Asad Zaman qualifies for BoP  Junior National Tennis Championship final

ABU DHABI - Rising tennis star has qualified for the U-18 boys singles final in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Lahore. In the boys U-18 semifinals, got walk over against Haider Ali Rizwan. With this walk over, has qualified for the final. He is a brilliant student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, who has been coaching and training him since more than nine years, and under his guidance, he is among the top players of the U-16 and U-18 age group categories. He is ready to make his waves at international stage and for this, he and his coach Rashid Malik are grateful to Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for his all-out support. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Nabeel Qayum 6-0, 6-1. In the boys U-14 semifinal, Abdur Rehman beat M Uzair 4-0, 4-1, Waqas Janas beat Aalay Hussain 3-5, 4-1,10-7. In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Abdur Rehman/ Essa Fahad beat M Abdullah/Anis Khan 3-5, 4-0, 13-11 and M Junaid Khan/M Uzair beat Aalay Hussain/M Huzaima 5-3, 4-1. In the boys U-12 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Salaar Kamran 4-0, 4-1, M Arsh Imran beat M Taha Asad 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid Khan beat M Ayan 3-5, 5-3, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill/Hajra Suhail beat Salman Pirzada/M Arsh Imran 5-4, 5-3 and M Muaz/M Ayan beat M Ayan Khan/Ohad e Mustafa 4-0, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat M Musa 4-0, 4-0, M Ayan beat Daniyal Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-2, Omer Hassan Pirzada beat M Azan Imran 5-3, 5-3, M Arsh Imran beat Behroze Maimoon 4-2, 4-1. All the finals will be played today (Wednesday). Mr. Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Minister Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest.