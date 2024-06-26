After spending 1,901 days in prison, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now free. His trial will be remembered as a prominent chapter in the history of journalistic freedoms around the world. The widespread celebration of this news clearly demonstrates that Assange is seen as a hero, particularly in the non-Western world – regions often dominated by powerful forces. The footage showing US forces killing civilians in Iraq, in blatant violation of wartime laws, was the most significant reveal by WikiLeaks, alongside other disclosures of war crimes and human rights abuses committed by the US and allied forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

By bringing this evidence to light, Assange became the voice of the oppressed, fulfilling the true purpose of journalism. His years-long trial, based on charges brought by the US government, was the price he paid for his fearless exposure of injustices, including those in his own country of origin, Australia. His journey also highlights the fragility of free speech and press freedoms in the West, where laws meant to prosecute government officials for leaking protected information were used to imprison a journalist. Victorious as he is, the world remembers Julian Assange as a brave journalist who set a high standard for journalism worldwide. His case was a battle between freedom of the press and oppressive governments, with the US at the forefront. WikiLeaks, founded by Assange in 2006, could not continue its trail of explosive revelations, but his example has likely inspired journalists everywhere, including those in Gaza who did not back down from exposing another oppressor and its war crimes live.

“Dragged for too long,” as the Australian government puts it. The leaks will always be remembered, and his work speaks of his mission as a journalist. Even if he does not continue, some other bold journalist will carry his torch forward.