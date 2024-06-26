Wednesday, June 26, 2024
ATC grants bail to six accused in Jinnah House attack case

June 26, 2024
LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 6 accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots. The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Tahir, Mehmat Mujahid, Imran Ali and Muhammad Irfan. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House.

(also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

