Babar returns to Pakistan after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

ABU DHABI - Pakistan cricket team’s captain Babar Azam has returned to Pakistan following a disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the United States. Babar arrived in Lahore earlier this morning after a brief layover in Dubai. The star batter did not return with the team after their knockout from the tournament, opting instead to spend time with his family in the USA. He is expected to meet with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to discuss the reasons behind the team’s poor performance. Babar has been under scrutiny following the national team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s campaign started disastrously with a shocking Super Over loss to co-hosts USA. The 2009 champions then suffered a gut-wrenching defeat against arch-rivals India at a packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

Despite victories over Canada and Ireland, the back-to-back defeats left Pakistan unable to progress to the Super Eights stage, marking an early exit from the tournament.