Bloody chaos in Kenya as protesters storm parliament

NAIROBI - Ambassadors and high commissioners in Kenya from countries including the United States have said they are “deeply concerned” by the violence in the country. Embassies and high commissions from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States said in a joint statement that they “are especially shocked by the scenes witnessed outside the Kenyan Parliament.”

“We regret the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained including by the use of live fire,” they continued, adding that they “welcome” civic engagement by “all Kenyans, in particular the youth, in addressing issues of vital public concern.” Whereas, at least ten people were killed and 31 people injured in protests in Kenya on Tuesday, a joint statement released by several human rights groups said.

The Internet monitoring site NetBlocks has reported that there is a “major disruption” to internet connectivity in Kenya on Tuesday, following widespread protests in the country that include the breaching of the Kenyan Parliament. “The incident comes amidst a deadly crackdown by police on protesters a day after authorities claimed there would be no internet shutdown,” NetBlocks posted to X. The outages have also impacted neighboring countries, including Burundi, Uganda and Rwanda, NetBlocks said. The site added that “the incident is likely to limit coverage of events on the ground where protests are held.” “Despite the assurance by the Government that the right to assembly would be protected and facilitated, Tuesday’s protests have spiralled into violence. Human rights observers and medical officers have reported several incidents of human rights violation,” the statement said.

It was released by Amnesty International Kenya, the Kenya Medical Association, the Law Society of Kenya and Police Reforms Working Group Kenya.

According to the statement, at least ten people were shot dead. At least 31 have been injured, with 13 of these people shot with live bullets, four with rubber bullets, and three hit with launcher canisters, it continued. CNN has reached out to the Kenyan police for comment.

The statement also said that 21 people were abducted or disappeared in the last 24 hours, some of whom who were since released. There have also been at least 52 arrests, it said.

“We urge the State and all parties to de-escalate the situation and stop the use of lethal force to protect life,” the statement said. “The scenes of police officers shooting at medical emergency center at Holy Basilica must cease immediately.

Again, the use of live bullets must now stop. Safe passage for all emergencies services to evacuate and treat the many wounded is now urgent.” Vehicles parked at Kenya’s Supreme Court have been set on fire, CNN’s affiliate Citizen TV Kenya reported Tuesday. The network reported that at least two vehicles were ablaze. The Supreme Court building is close to Nairobi’s City Hall, which was set on fire Tuesday. Meanwhile, the dining area of the Kenyan Parliament is in disarray after protesters entered the premises Tuesday, video by CNN affiliate NTV shows.

In the video, furniture is overturned, plates are smashed, and food is scattered on the floor. The room’s windows are also smashed. According to NTV, some members of parliament were having lunch in the dining area when protesters entered the parliament.

A television in a room leading from the dining area was smashed, and flags were seen on the floor elsewhere in the parliament.