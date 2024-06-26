Breakthroughs in science, tech can change every aspect of economy: Kundi

Swabi - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said here in the annual convocation on Tuesday at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences that breakthroughs in the field of science and technology can change every aspect of Pakistan’s economy.

Faisal Karim Kundi was the chief guest on the occasion, and the convocation was attended by Engr Salim Saifullah Khan President Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) virtually, Shakil Durrani, Executive Director SOPREST, vice-chancellors of various universities, parents of the students, federal and provincial officials, and students.

Degrees were awarded to a total of 495 students. The graduating students included BS, MS and PhD scholars who completed their education in different disciplines of engineering and management sciences. Among the graduating students, there were 415 BS, 68 MS, and 12 PhD scholars.

Governor Kundi said that after initiatives such as digital skills training in Pakistan, numerous opportunities await competent graduates in the freelancing market at the national and international levels. He said that we are on the cusp of the fifth industrial revolution, where technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping industries, and we desperately need to adapt to these developments to achieve our economic goals.

The Governor said that the present rapidly changing world faces global challenges like climate change, food shortages, and energy crises. While dealing with these issues, there is a need to bring innovation in the field of science and technology. He said, “If you have advanced problem-solving skills, you can contribute to saving mankind from these problems.”

“At present, Pakistan is at a critical crossroads. It faces the biggest challenge of economic development,” he said, adding that with the advent of digital tools and online learning platforms, the education landscape has changed, and we have to ensure that none of our youth is left behind in the field of contemporary education.

The Governor lauded the tremendous services of GIK Institute founder, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, while telling the graduating students that they were very lucky to have acquired contemporary engineering education in various disciplines from a centre of excellence like GIK Institute, which enjoys a unique place among seats of higher education in the country.

Lauding the success of the graduating students, he said: “This convocation is the beginning of your journey. I congratulate you all from the bottom of my heart and hope your future is filled with success.” Shakil Durrani said that the convocation is a momentous occasion that brings back memories of the early days when Ghulam Ishaq Khan envisioned this prestigious institution and his dream of establishing a centre of excellence in engineering education became a reality through his visionary leadership and relentless efforts.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector said that universities are houses of knowledge which could contribute in achieving the desired results in innovation and technology breakthroughs. “We have produced students of high calibre,” he said, adding they have improved linkages with industry and foreign varsities, aiming to impart contemporary education and made them ready to play their due role in country development and economic prosperity.

Prof Dr Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector Academics, spoke in detail about various academic activities and different disciplines taught in the Institute while saying that convocation is a significant occasion and the faculty has trained the young generation to play their due role in country progress and concentrate on innovation.