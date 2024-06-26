CM visits Children’s Library Complex, reviews facilities

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted a surprise visit to the Children’s Library Complex here on Tuesday. She reviewed various areas of the main building of the complex including the library, audio-visual section, auditorium and offices. She also visited the special section meant for special children, besides the almost empty gymnasium and swimming pool. The CM directed to prepare immediate plan to ensure regular functioning of the complex. She got furious to see wastage of government resources, as lights, fans and ACs were on in the empty rooms, the library and the auditorium. She sought a report from the authorities concerned in this regard.

CM Maryam Nawaz took information about the functioning and performance of various sections and reviewed facilities in the Center of Geology, AI, Artificial Section and other departments. The deserted building of the Children’s Library Complex was a testament to the disdain for knowledge and books in the previous government, she said.

It is worth-mentioning that Children’s Library Complex was inaugurated

by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 1988 as Chief Minister Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister

Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and

MPA Nausheen Adnan accompanied the CM.

Secretary Education Dr Ehtesham Anwar and other relevant officers were also present.