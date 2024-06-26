Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Court acquits PTI leaders in Koral police case

Agencies
June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and several others of all charges in a case filed at Koral Police Station. The judicial magistrate pronounced the verdict following petitions from Qureshi, Nawaz, and other defendants. This case was registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and others at Police Station Koral in May 2022. Notably, PTI leaders Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan were previously acquitted in the same case.

