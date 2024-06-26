Court attaches properties of Sehbai, Sabir, Adil Raja, others

Islamabad - Anti-Terrorism Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered on Tuesday to attach properties, block computerised national identity cards, national identity card of overseas Pakistanis and passports of journalists and vloggers Shaheen Sehbai, Moeed Pirzada, Sabir Shakir, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Adil Raja, Syed Haider Raza Mehdi and Akbar Hussain who were declared proclaimed offenders last month. The court also ordered relevant authorities to submit compliance report in the court in 15 days by July 10th next month.

According to the court order, all the accused were declared proclaimed offenders in the cases against them and prosecution filed two applications to seize their properties and block their ID cards and passports. Since the witness statements had been completed under Section 512 CrPC, the court ordered deputy commissioners Islamabad to attach movable and immovable properties of the accused under Section 88 CrPC.

The court order also stated that since the accused were residing abroad to avoid the legal proceedings against them. Authorities concerned were directed to block their NICOPs along with online service available to overseas Pakistanis. NADRA Chairman was also directed to block their ID cards and DG FIA was ordered to block the passports of the accused.

Cases were registered against Sabir Shakir, Moed Pirzada, and Syed Akbar Hussain FIR 494/23 P.S. Abpara, Islamabad, investigated by Counter Terrorism Department, Islamabad. Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, and Syed Akbar Hussain were booked last year in June after a citizen filed a complaint against them that he saw those journalists instructing the mob to create violence and unrest.