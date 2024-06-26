Court reserves verdict on plea seeking suspension of sentence

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi seeking to suspend their sentences in the marriage case.

The case was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. The petitioners’ counsel barristers Salman Safdar, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry and Zahid Asif Chaudhry appeared before the court. Upon completion of his arguments, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Salman Safdar pleaded the court to suspend her sentence in the case.

Khawar Maneka’s lawyer, Zahid Asif Advocate, opposed suspension of the plea.

He argued that the court must determine if the suspension was justified, criticising the use of derogatory terms for Khawar Maneka by the appellants. The lawyer questioned the credibility of those involved, pointing out contrasting accounts given by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

The court then reserved its verdict the regarding the suspension of their sentences and decided to announce it on June 27.