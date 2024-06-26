Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Decision taken to evacuate dangerous buildings in Karachi ahead of rains

Staff Reporter
June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The city administration has intensified its efforts to evacuate highly dangerous buildings, with the Sindh Building Control Authority taking immediate action to demolish such structures. In a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, it was decided to take swift action to evacuate dangerous buildings before the monsoon rains. The meeting was attended among others by all the deputy commissioners and the senior officers of Sindh building control authority. The officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority briefed the commissioner about the progress of the efforts the authority was making. It was told that the Building Control Authority had completed a survey of dilapidated buildings and served notices to their residents advising them to vacate the buildings. Utility agencies have also been requested to disconnect services to these buildings. The meeting decided that all deputy commissioners would hold meetings with building control authority’s concerned officials in their respective districts to identify and prioritise actions against dangerous buildings, ensuring the safety of residents’ lives.

Staff Reporter

