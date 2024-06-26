District admin reviews pre-monsoon arrangements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his camp office to review pre-monsoon preparations. The meeting focused on strategies and readiness for the upcoming monsoon rains, addressing potential issues that may arise during this period.

According to an official handout, the deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of resolving sewage water problems and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. He directed to strengthen coordination with HESCO to minimise load-shedding during the monsoon season.

Zain-ul-Abideen Memon instructed officials to ensure a sufficient supply of diesel to keep all pumping stations operational continuously. He also directed relevant officers to implement effective measures to prevent water accumulation in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner (DC) Riaz Hussain Wasaan on Tuesday visited Thana Bola Khan and inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting saplings under Jamshoro Beautification campaign.

He also visited Darbar Mangal gru shelter home and planted saplings. The DC also visited Thano Bola Khan taluka Hospital, Town Committee, Mukhtiarkar office, Judicial lockup and planted saplings there.

Wasaan visited different departments of taluka hospital and enquired about health of patients admitted there and asked about medical facilities being provided to them on which patients communicated their complaints about unavailability of medicines and other necessary material.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Thana Bola Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, Mukhtiarkar Mumtaz Talpur, Chairman Haresh Kumar Dhanai, town officer Altaf Rahpoto and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

The meeting decided to increase manpower at critical locations during the rains and stressed the need for close communication between all relevant departments. All assistant commissioners of the talukas were directed to ensure the deployment of their staff at pumping stations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Gada Hussain Soomro, District Officer P&D Aamir Hussain Jatoi, all taluka assistant commissioners, MD WASA, officers of HESCO and Irrigation attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, on the special directive of the DC Hyderabad, emergency cleaning of rain water drains across the district was underway. The DC informed that over 60 percent of the cleaning work of drains has been completed so far. HMC and WASA were fulfilling their responsibilities in this regard, and the district administration officers were supervising the work round the clock. He also urged the goal to complete all preparations before the expected monsoon rains to prevent any inconvenience to the residents of Hyderabad.