Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Drive against power theft launched in Kohat

June 26, 2024
KOHAT    -   The district administration on Tuesday conducted a joint operation along with WAPDA officials and Police against the “Kunda” mafia in Kohat. On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmat Ullah Wazir, an ongoing operation to combat electricity theft and target the “Kunda” mafia is underway in Parshai, Gul Hasan Banda, and Dhoda areas.

This joint effort, supervised by the administration, aims to eliminate electricity theft across the district.

The operation will also be extended to other areas and will continue until electricity theft is eradicated.

