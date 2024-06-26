Falling Standard of Education

I am writing to draw your esteemed attention to a pressing concern regarding the declining standard of education, which is partly due to the trend of promoting teachers to administrative posts and the lack of a service structure for the further promotion of Superintendents (BPS-17), who are already working in administrative roles but are denied further promotion within the Education Department Government of Sindh.

Within the Education Department, there are two distinct categories of staff: teaching and non-teaching. Teaching staff, equipped with professional degrees such as B.Ed, M.Ed, CT, etc., are appointed as Junior School Teachers (JST) or High School Teachers (HST) with the primary objective of imparting knowledge and education to students to prepare them for various fields.

However, in practice, we observe a trend where JSTs are swiftly promoted to HST positions, and subsequently, HSTs ascend to administrative roles such as Head Masters, Assistant Education Officers, Taluka Education Officers (BPS-17), Deputy DEOs, Deputy Directors, District Education Officers, and even Directors of School Education. Consequently, their focus shifts from education delivery to administrative duties, thereby compromising the primary purpose of ensuring quality education. Regrettably, this trend correlates with a decline in educational standards over time.

Conversely, among the non-teaching staff, the promotion of Superintendents is often overlooked, leading to stagnation in their careers. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that Superintendents possess unparalleled experience in office and administrative functions. They play a pivotal role in overseeing daily office operations, implementing directives from higher authorities, and ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

This disparity in promotion opportunities raises significant concerns about fairness, equity, and the principle of providing equal chances for career advancement to all staff members.

It is imperative for the Education Department to prioritize the promotion of Superintendents as part of its overarching strategy for efficient administration and the enhancement of educational standards. By recognizing the invaluable skills and expertise that Superintendents contribute, and by offering them the requisite support and opportunities for career progression, the department can contribute to the establishment of a more robust and resilient education system capable of fulfilling administrative requirements effectively.

ZULFIQAR ALI MEMON,

Hyderabad.