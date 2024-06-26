Wednesday, June 26, 2024
FO resolves 50 complaints against federal departments

Agencies
June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Mahmood Javed Bhatti, the Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, on Tuesday conducted hearing of complaints of people against federal departments in Burewala and disposed of 50 of them with direction to departments to resolve their problems within specified time. The complainants were extended relief worth Rs 1 million and departments have been directed to send compliance report, says an official release. A number of citizens filed complaints against various departments which the FO regional advisor heard in detail and issued appropriate orders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the office of federal ombudsman was a forum of extending speedy justice to people on their complaints against federal departments. He said, people can file their complaints on a plain paper and send to the FO office. Moreover, they can also send complaint as SMS to ‘1055’, via email, WhatsApp or Instagram.

Message by the Director General Anti narcotics Force

5 illegal constructions, building sealed

Multan Development Authority (MDA) has demolished five illegal constructions and sealed a building during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday. The enforcement team of MDA, launched a crackdown against illegal buildings and demolished three shops situated at Ghaus-Ul-Azam road near Nandla Chowk. The team also demolished an under construction marriage situated at Northern Bypass near Faiz-e-Aam Chowk while an under-construction hotel in the same locality.

The enforcement team also sealed an illegal building during operation at Syedanwala Bypass. The team also demolished various illegal constructions at Model Town and Bosan Road causing hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow.

