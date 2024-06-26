Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Gender Disparity in Education

June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Gender disparity in education remains a persistent issue in Pakistan, with girls facing significant barriers to quality education. According to recent data, 60% of girls are enrolled in primary school compared to 80% of boys. The disparity worsens at the secondary level, where the dropout rate for girls is twice that of boys.

We can address this problem by adopting successful examples from other countries, such as Kenya’s Girls Mentorship Program and Nigeria’s Girls Education Project. Kenya’s project empowers young girls from underprivileged backgrounds to succeed in education and life by providing mentorship, life skills, educational support, career guidance, and community engagement. Nigeria’s project aims to improve girls’ education by addressing barriers that prevent girls from attending and completing school. This project provides financial support to girls, trains teachers, engages the community, and supplies educational materials and facilities. As a result, 1.5 million girls have enrolled in school, poverty levels have decreased, and learning outcomes have improved.

Societal pressure, norms, lack of basic facilities, especially in rural areas, and poverty are the main factors worsening gender disparity. To address this issue, policymakers should prioritize gender-sensitive curricula, train teachers, provide basic facilities, and improve access to quality education, especially for girls from low-income backgrounds.

MUHAMMAD FURQAN ABID,

Jaranwala.

