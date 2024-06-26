Gold rate dips by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs241,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs242,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs207,047 from Rs207,476 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,793 from Rs190,186, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,326 from $2,328, the association reported.