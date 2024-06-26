Gujar Khan residents facing severe water shortage

Gujar khan - The residents of city are currently facing a severe water shortage and the municipal authorities are awaiting approval from the provincial authorities to construct overhead reservoir (OHR) in order to improve the water supply system and meet the increasing demands of the consumers, which has already been given administrative approval (AA) by Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

According to the details, the population of city exceeds 0.2 million, and is distributed in 19 densely populated residential wards in the cluster of three union councils within the jurisdiction of municipality, and the residents face acute shortage of water supply in their houses.

Residents of tehsil headquarters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the water supply situation. A resident of ward No 1, Muhammad Ramzan, expressed his dissatisfaction with the water supply to his house. According to him, water was only available for a short duration of 20 minutes, but only after a gap of three or four days. According to him, the water supply timing was also unpredictable. A resident of Barki Jadeed area, Tariq Hussain, expressed his concerns about the long-standing issue of water scarcity in the city. He highlighted the lack of serious efforts made by the municipality or the government in the past decade to address this problem.

According to the sources in Municipal Committee , an administrative approval of constructing an overhead reservoir with a capacity of 75,000 gallons in Karroli area of the city was issued by deputy commissioner Rawalpindi on April 3, 2024 with a cost of Rs. 16.5 million. The sources said that the requisite funds for this project were available with the municipality and tenders for the execution of the project were also floated in several newspapers in April and bidding process was also completed, but the project was put in ‘deep freezer’ by the Punjab government at the eleventh hour. The official who wished not to be named added that nod of the Punjab government was required to construct the OHR, maintaining that funds were also available with the municipality.

According to a reliable source from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), it has been revealed that the department has developed a highly practical plan to address the water shortage for the residents of city for the next 50 years. According to his statement, the water source for this project was identified as the Ogah Hoon, a large dam located near . The dam is conveniently located close to the town, ensuring an ample water supply for the city. Based on information from an official, the estimated cost was Rs 875 million.

When reached for comment on the drinking water shortage, Syed Sadaf Abbas Kazmi, the Municipal Officer Infrastructure (MOI) of municipal administration, explained that the existing water supply infrastructure includes 23 tube wells and a single OHR with a capacity of 0.1 million gallons. According to his statement, the overhead reservoir built in the 1960s has become unusable and is currently awaiting demolition. Meanwhile, there is only one reservoir available with a storage capacity of one lac gallons. According to the officer, the municipality was forced to supply water to consumers through direct pumping in the supply lines due to the nonavailability of any other OHR. This method was deemed inappropriate as out of the 23 water pumps, only 21 were in working condition and direct pumping of water into the supply lines was creating other issues like damaging pipelines and unscheduled supply of water due to load shedding of electricity.

The residents have urged upon the chief minister Punjab to take serious notice of situation and order for implementation of short term as well as long term, feasible schemes for large bulk of population.