Historic Victory: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to secure semifinal spot in T20 World Cup 2024

Abu Dhabi - Afghanistan triumphed over Bangladesh by 8 runs through DLS method on Tuesday, securing their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 for the first time in their history.

The match, repeatedly interrupted by rain, concluded with Afghanistan successfully defending a revised target of 114 in 19 overs. Bangladesh, chasing 116 runs initially, were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs. Despite Litton Das’s unbeaten 54 off 49 balls, Bangladesh could not withstand Afghanistan’s bowling attack led by Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, both claiming four wickets each.

This victory not only propelled Afghanistan into the semifinals but also knocked out both Australia and Bangladesh from the tournament.The game began with Afghanistan winning the toss and electing to bat in a crucial Super 8 round match. Afghanistan posted 115-5 in their allotted 20 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring with 43 off 55 balls, supported by a brisk 19 off 10 balls from Rashid Khan. Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking 3-26 in four overs.

The chase was fraught with tension as three teams -Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh - competed for a semifinal spot. Bangladesh needed to reach the target in 12.4 overs to advance, while Australia required a Bangladesh victory after that point. Ultimately, Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling under pressure clinched the historic win.

Reflecting on the game, Player of the Match Naveen-ul-Haq said: “We have worked so hard over the past few years, and we were dreaming and working for this day. I’m lost for words. We knew they would go hard in the powerplay, so our strategy was to keep taking wickets. We were confident these wickets weren’t high-scoring, so as long as we avoided giving easy runs, we had a chance.”

With three teams - India, England, and South Africa - already through to the semifinals, Afghanistan’s win completed the final lineup. South Africa will face Afghanistan, and England will take on India in the semifinals on June 27.

Scores in Brief

AFGHANISTAN 115-5 (Gurbaz 43, Rishad 3-26) beat BANGLADESH 105 (Litton 54*, Rashid 4-23, Naveen 4-26) by 8 runs via DLS method.