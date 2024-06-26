IDEAS Pakistan to promote defence collaboration, JVs, global peace: Envoy

Islamabad - Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Tuesday that International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), Pakistan is a mega event that has emerged as the international rendezvous of top entrepreneurs to promote defence collaboration, joint ventures, global peace and prosperity.

He was speaking at a webinar titled ‘Doing Defence & Security Business with Pakistan in perspective of establishing UK Pavilion at IDEAS-2024’ organised by Defence Wing of the Pakistan High Commission, London and ADS Group, Defence & Security Exports at the Department for Business and Trade, UK.

The webinar was attended by senior officials from Pakistan High Commission, London; Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), government of Pakistan; Department for Business and Trade of UK; British High Commission, Islamabad; IDEAS management and entrepreneurs.

The High Commissioner said that IDEAS, scheduled to take place in November, 2024 at Karachi, is indeed a testimony to our pledge to encourage technological growth. He expressed the hope that IDEAS would pave way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with UK.

Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, Director General of Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), government of Pakistan stated that Pakistan has successfully established strategic partnerships with various countries.

He added that IDEAS truly demonstrated a successful public-private partnership model. Its participation and international attendance was indeed a manifestation of our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with international fraternity.

Commodore Zeeshan Nabi Sheikh, Defence & Naval Adviser and Shafiq Ahmed Shehzad Minister (Trade) of Pakistan High Commission, London provided an overview of Pakistan – UK trade potential and opportunities for future collaboration in defence sector.

During the webinar, discussions were held on promoting awareness of the potential commercial opportunities for UK firms to do business in Pakistan. It was assured that Pakistan High Commission, London would provide full facilitation to entrepreneurs & companies from UK intending to participate in IDEAS 2024.

Since its inception in 2000, IDEAS Pakistan has grown exponentially over the years, with 532 exhibitors, 350 delegates from 57 countries participating in the 2022 exhibition.