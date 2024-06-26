IG orders to enhance security for Moharram ul Haram

ISLAMABAD - A high level meeting was held on Tuesday to review the security arrangements made by police to shield Muharram ul Haram processions in the capital, a public relation officer. The security meeting was held at the Central Police Office to review security arrangements for “Muharram ul Haram” and establish an atmosphere of communal harmony during Muharram and to make the fool-proof security of the Majalis and processions. The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, all Zonal SPs and SDPOs were also present. On this occasion, IGP Islamabad Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi issued directions to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters will be tolerated. He said that the cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law-enforcing officials.

He directed the maintenance of high vigilance for processions through safe city cameras, surveillance cameras, and drone cameras. During the majlis, there should be proper closure of lights, he added. He requested the peace committee members and organizers of the majlis that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed effective patrolling and the use of commando vehicles for patrolling purposes. IGP Islamabad said that, bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through modern technical gadgets and technology, while entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking. He further directed the police officials to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order during Muharram al-Haram, and perform the duties with honesty and passion. Safety of citizens is our foremost priority, IG said.