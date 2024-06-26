IHC quashes cases registered against Sheikh Rashid in different provinces

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday accepted former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s petition seeking quashment of cases registered against him in different provinces for using immoral and inappropriate language against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri announced the verdict which he had earlier reserved in the petition of Sheikh Rasheed and declared that “multiple FIRs (more than one FIR) cannot be lodged for the same occurrence in different provinces.” Justice Jahangiri said in his written judgment that the instant writ petition is allowed and the acts of the police officials in respect of the registration of the impugned FIR are without lawful authority and of no legal effect. He added that the FIR No. 40/2023, dated 02.02.2023, offences under sections 506, 504, 500 and 153 of PPC, registered at police station Mochko, Keamari, Karachi, is to be treated as abuse of process of law and the same is hereby quashed. He noted in the verdict, “To sum up the aforementioned discussion, the allegations as mentioned in the impugned FIR III do not attract any cognizable offence. Moreover, when the whole allegations pertaining to the Petitioner are considered in juxtaposition with the locus of occurrence i.e. Islamabad, it becomes evident that the police in Karachi had neither any substance nor the jurisdiction to register the FIR III.” “The place of purported reaction of some persons to an offence allegedly committed in another province and the abode of complainant/informant do not confer jurisdiction on the officials of a police station of another province to register an FIR against an accused. Similarly, multiple FIRs (more than one FIR) cannot be lodged for the same occurrence in different provinces, in light of the Mst. Sughran Bibi case (Supra), thus, the second FIR i.e. Lasbella FIR, was illegally registered on the basis of same allegations for which the FIR III already registered at P.S Mochko, Keamari Karachi,” added the bench.

It said, “Further, the Petitioner is fully entitled to the constitutional rights as guaranteed under the Constitution by virtue of his citizenship and his residence in the territory of Pakistan. Any action taken by the authorities in contravention of the aforementioned rights is to be declared unconstitutional and of no legal effect. Therefore, this Court is of the considered opinion that the police authorities have failed to furnish any legal justification for the registration of the impugned FIR and the said action is not tenable under the law as it was registered in violation of the aforenoted provisions of the Cr.P.C, Police Rules and constitutional rights of the Petitioner.”

In his petition, Rasheed, through the instant petition filed under Article 199 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, sought the quashing of the First Information Reports (“FIRs”) by declaring them illegal, unlawful, result of abuse of powers and misuse of authority.