Japanese mother and child stabbed in China in front of school bus

HONG KONG - A Japanese woman and her child were among three people stabbed by a man on Monday in front of a school bus at a bus stop in eastern China, according to Japanese authorities. A Chinese woman school bus attendant was also critically injured in the attack in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, an official with the Japanese Nationals Overseas Safety Division of Japan’s Foreign Ministry told CNN. The mother and child did not suffer life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital to receive care, the official said. The Japanese consulate in nearby Shanghai said “a man, possibly Chinese” attacked the mother and her child with a knife.