Kenya force leaves Nairobi to tackle gang violence in Haiti

Agencies
June 26, 2024
NAIROBI   -    A Kenyan force to lead a multinational mission to tackle gang violence in Haiti left Nairobi late Monday, interior minister Kithure Kindiki said.  “Honoured to see off the first batch of the contingent of the National Police Service officers who are part of the historic United Nations Mission to Haiti,” Kindiki said in a statement.  Kenya offered to send about 1,000 police to stabilise Haiti alongside personnel from several other countries.

but the deployment has run into legal challenges in the East African nation.

Some 400 police officers departed Nairobi at 10:50 pm (1950 GMT) aboard the national carrier, Kenya Airways, an official at the interior ministry told AFP.

Agencies

