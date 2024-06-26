Korda to lead US women’s golf team at 2024 Paris Olympics

Abu Dhabi - World number one and defending champion Nelly Korda will headline the U.S. women’s golf team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, USA Golf announced on Tuesday.

Korda, a 14-time winner on the LPGA Tour who claimed gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be joined by world number two Lilia Vu and ninth-ranked Rose Zhang, both making their Olympic debuts. “I’m honored to represent the United States once again on the Olympic stage this summer in Paris,” said Korda, 25, in a USA Golf news release. “Winning the gold medal in Tokyo was a dream come true and an incredible highlight of my career.”

Korda’s 2024 season has been remarkable, with six LPGA Tour wins, including five consecutive tournament victories and her second major title. Vu has two majors among her five LPGA Tour wins and was named the circuit’s player of the year in 2023. Zhang, who won her debut LPGA Tour event in June 2023, secured her second career victory last month.

The Olympic women’s golf competition will take place from August 7-10 at Le Golf National outside Paris, featuring a 60-player field competing in a 72-hole stroke-play format.