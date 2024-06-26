LESCO detects 95,950 power pilferers in 270 days

Lahore - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 95,950 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 270 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media persons here on Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 85,022 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 33,835 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 108,504,395 detection units worth Rs3,906,837,019 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. The spokesman added, the LESCO found 536 customers stealing electricity through various means and 180 cases have been registered against the accused, while 41 accused were arrested during last 24 hours.

On the 270th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 05 agricultural and 519 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 422,598 units as detection bill amounting to Rs13.113 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs290,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Qazi Park area; Rs200,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Karim Nagar area; Rs164,445 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Sultanpura; and Rs200,000 fine to a power pilferer also in Islam Nagar.