Medics or Mafia?

The decline in moral values among medics is so apparent that senior doctors are provoking young doctors to protest based on political affiliations. The strike in government hospitals in Punjab, which has lasted ten days, is no more than a demand to acquiesce to all unjust demands. 400,000 patients have been denied treatment due to the closure of OPDs, while the supposed healers are more concerned with the reinstatement of their expelled seniors. The Punjab government should not yield to the pressuring tactics of the Young Doctors Association (YDA).

The healthcare sector needs massive reforms and a strict crackdown on doctors who have politicized this sacred profession. A doctor’s primary concern should be protecting, healing, and saving patients’ lives. Instead, the YDA has become a platform for safeguarding doctors’ positions, promotions, and power. CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz expelled the doctors responsible for criminal negligence in Sahiwal that resulted in the deaths of 11 infants. There should be no leniency for such negligence. The ongoing strike is merely an attempt to cover up the wrongdoings of doctors. If necessary, the Punjab government should enact legislation to dissolve the YDA, as it has proven to be irresponsible, highly politicized, and a tool for exerting pressure on multiple occasions. Doctors who continue to strike should be held accountable, and the government should support those who dissociate from the YDA and responsibly fulfill their hospital duties.

After multiple incidents, there is no room for appeasing the unjust demands of doctors. CM Maryam Nawaz should extend her reform efforts to the healthcare sector, and all wrongdoers must be dealt with firmly. If these doctors do not change their ways, legislation should provide a permanent solution. Appeasement has only emboldened the YDA further, severely compromising patient health.