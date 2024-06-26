Meeting reviews progress on KP Rural Economic Transformation Project

PESHAWAR - An important meeting regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project was held at Islamabad on Tuesday with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The Chief Minister on this occasion, was apprised of the progress made so far on the project, it’s important features, issues being faced in its implementation and other important matters related to the project. It was informed that the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 30 billion in collaboration with international development partners.

The project would have three important components including Agri-business Development, Skills Development & Employment Promotion and Program Management and Policy Support. Under its first component “Agri-business Development”, multiple initiatives would be taken in addition to establishing 550 Professional Farmers Organizations in the province.

Similarly, under the Skills Development and Employment Promotion, more than 100,000 people would be provided with livelihood opportunities and other 25000 people would be trained for Agri-business activities. Apart from this, about 60,000 youth would also be imparted with technical and professional training in line with the contemporary needs and requirements. Taking notice of the unnecessary delay in the implementation of the project, the chief minister has strictly directed the quarters concerned to initiate physical work on the project without any further delay, adding that all the prerequisites in this regard must be completed well in time.

The chief minister directed them to fix realistic timelines for initiating practical work as well as ensuring progress on the project. “An effective mechanism should also be developed for close coordination among the relevant departments and stakeholders so as to make this project a successful and exemplary one”, he said and directed the departments concerned to hold regular meetings in order to review the progress made on the project.

He made it clear that developing agriculture sector on modern lines is one of the priority areas and his government is making significant investment for this purpose.

He maintained that the agriculture sector in the province has a lot of potential to providing employment opportunities to the people and incumbent provincial government is working under a comprehensive strategy to utilize this potential in an efficient manner.