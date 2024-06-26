Message by the Director General Anti narcotics Force

DIRECTOR GENERAL’S MESSAGE.

The rising tide of drug abuse poses an unprecedented challenge to our society, fueled by insidious trafficking networks and influenced by modern trends. It imperils our communities and undermines our values. We must stand firm, crafting robust strategies that weave together prevention, treatment, and enforcement measures. By tackling root causes and embracing a multifaceted approach, we can safeguard our future and reclaim our streets from the clutches of addiction. Technology has revolutionized drug smuggling, moving beyond borders. From synthetic production to dark web trades with crypto currencies, enforcement faces new frontiers.The Pakistani government, through the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), collaborates with domestic and international partners to counter the production and spread of synthetic drugs. This effort aims to protect the youth and safeguard society from irreparable harm. ANF focuses on implementing strategies to reduce drug supply, including dismantling trafficking organizations, conducting controlled deliveries, eradicating poppy cultivation, and disrupting illicit drug supply chains. These efforts are crucial in combating drug-related crimes and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of drug abuse. The ANF campaign focuses on Harm Minimization and Zero Tolerance strategies aligned with global drug policies. Presently, its Drug Demand Reduction initiatives prioritize awareness campaigns, addiction treatment centers, and community programs to decrease drug demand and assist affected individuals. ANF, engages in international cooperation to combat trafficking effectively by collaborating with foreign law enforcement agencies, participating in joint operations, sharing intelligence and best practices, and adhering to international drug policy commitments to address the transnational nature of the trade. ANF’s relentless pursuit against drug-related crimes is powered by a cutting-edge scientific approach. By harnessing modern forensic techniques, conducting meticulous data analysis, and fostering global partnerships, ANF ensures the gathering of irrefutable evidence. This commitment to scientific rigor not only bolsters investigations but also fortifies prosecutions, delivering justice with unwavering precision. We owe gratitude to the “Shuhada of ANF” who sacrificed their lives in the noble fight against drugs.Their dedication guides our quest for a drug-free society. Applauding the ongoing vigilance of all ANF personnel.

May Allah be our Guide and Protector.Aameen…