Met Office forecast rainfall in Sindh from today

The has forecast a spell of rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from Wednesday (today) to July 1st.

Monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating eastern parts of the country from 26th June and a low pressure also lies over the south of Indian Gujarat.

According to the , rain with wind/thundershower and isolated heavy falls expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana from 26th June to 01st July with occasional gaps.

Rain with wind/thundershower is also expected in Balochistan’s Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob and Barkhan districts from 26th to 28th June.

Strong winds could bring temperatures down in the city to provide relief from the ongoing searing weather.

The weather department earlier predicted that the sea breeze will resume in Karachi from Wednesday evening and the temperature are likely to drop gradually.