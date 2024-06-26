Millat Express escapes accident near Kotri

Faisalabad-bound escaped a major disaster when four of its bogies were derailed near Kotri railway station.

According to details, four bogies of , en route to Faisalabad from Karachi, were derailed near Kotri junction due to brake failure.

Several passengers suffered minor injuries due to the derailment of the train bogies while no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Following the incident, the rail traffic on the Up Track was suspended.

Railway officials said that Karachi Express, Green Line and Sukkur Express were stopped at different stations.

Soon after the accident, heavy machinery reached the spot and launched operation to clear the track for traffic.