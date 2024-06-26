Wednesday, June 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Millat Express escapes accident near Kotri

Millat Express escapes accident near Kotri
Web Desk
11:30 AM | June 26, 2024
National

Faisalabad-bound Millat Express escaped a major disaster when four of its bogies were derailed near Kotri railway station.

According to details, four bogies of Millat Express, en route to Faisalabad from Karachi, were derailed near Kotri junction due to brake failure.

Several passengers suffered minor injuries due to the derailment of the train bogies while no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Following the incident, the rail traffic on the Up Track was suspended.

Railway officials said that Karachi Express, Green Line and Sukkur Express were stopped at different stations.

Soon after the accident, heavy machinery reached the spot and launched operation to clear the track for traffic.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1719379706.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024