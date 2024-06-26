Mineral Company and Foundry Needed

It is an excellent idea of the KP Government to create a government-owned mineral mining company to professionally exploit the mineral resources of KP. The company should be created in such a way that it is privatized after ten years, helping reduce government expenditure and avoiding government pensions.

The KP Government should also create a Mineral Foundry Processing company. Currently, the minerals mined in KP are exported as raw. However, if a foundry is available to separate the minerals and increase their purity, those minerals can be used by local industries or exported at higher rates.

The foundry will use electricity to melt the minerals. Generally, it is estimated that 1-2 units of electricity are used to melt 1 kg of material. Therefore, it would be best to locate the foundry near a hydro dam, which can provide electricity at a cheaper rate, making the foundry economical.

With refined minerals available from the foundry, new industries can be created, which might also require cheap electricity. Therefore, a new industrial park can be created near the foundry. The KP Government should ensure that only clean, energy-efficient industries are allowed to operate there to help maintain a clean environment in KP. The foundry company should be privatized after ten years. During this time, other investors will also want to copy the success of the foundry and establish many more private foundries in KP.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.