Wednesday, June 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NAB inquiry case against BRT contractors adjourned

Agencies
June 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Tuesday conducted a hearing on application of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) contractors against National Accountability Bureau inquiry against them.

The case was heard by PHC judges SM Atiq Shah and Sahibzada Asad Ullah. Deputy Prosecutor General from NAB and lawyers of the construction companies assisted the court.

The lawyers for contractors told the court that NAB has not yet submitted its comments in the case, following which the NAB prosecutor said that the NAB will submit its reply in this regard on next hearing.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1719379706.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024