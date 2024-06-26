Pakistan Shaheens to compete in expanded Top End T20 Series 2024

Abu Dhabi - The Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed the schedule for the Top End T20 Series 2024, featuring Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh A, and several Big Bash League (BBL) teams.

The series is slated to run from August 9 to 18 across multiple venues in Darwin, Northern Territory. The tournament will see nine teams in action, including host NT Cricket and prominent BBL teams such as Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Tasmania, Adelaide Strikers, and ACT Comets. Over the course of 10 days, the series will feature 30 thrilling T20 matches, concluding with Finals Day on August 18. Teams will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing six fixtures.

“We’re thrilled the Top End T20 Series will expand this year and continue to bring the best emerging domestic and international talent to the Northern Territory,” said Gavin Dovey, Northern Territory (NT) Cricket CEO. “To have cricket powerhouses like Pakistan and Bangladesh participating alongside half of the Big Bash League franchises is a testament to the potential of winter cricket in the Territory.”

Usman Wahla, PCB Director of International Cricket, expressed gratitude towards Northern Territory for inviting Pakistan Shaheens. “I am grateful to Northern Territory for inviting the Pakistan Shaheens for the second successive year. Last year, the players had a memorable experience, enjoying the excellent playing conditions and the enthusiastic support from cricket fans.”

Naimur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board’s High-Performance Unit, echoed Wahla’s sentiments. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Northern Territory Cricket and Cricket Australia for inviting the BCB High-Performance team to the prestigious Top End Series. This opportunity will undoubtedly provide invaluable experience to our players, exposing them to a high standard of competition.”