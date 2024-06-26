The Battle of Plassey, which took place on June 23, 1757, was a pivotal event in Indian history. The triumph of the British East India Company over Siraj-ud-Daula, the ruler of Bengal, opened the door for British colonisation of India. This crucial conflict shaped India’s political, economic, and cultural environment and had far-reaching effects. The British exploited the divisions within the Bengal kingdom, forging alliances with local leaders and employing superior military tactics. The victory gave the British control over Bengal, eventually leading to the expansion of their empire across India. The Battle of Plassey, which took place in 1757, continues to have a profound impact on Pakistan today. It impact shaping its national identity, foreign policy, and cultural landscape, with lasting effects from colonialism and cultural exchange.