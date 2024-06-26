Peace rally seeks justice for martyred tribal journalist

Khyber - A large number of local tribesmen participated in a peace rally on Tuesday to seek justice for the martyred local journalist Khalil Jibran and for restoration of sustainable peace in Khyber district.

Addressing the peace rally MPAs Adnan Qadri and Sohail Afridi, Tehsil Chairman, Landi Kotal Shah Khalid, district chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Shah Hussain Shinwari, Political Alliance Bara head Shah Faisal Afridi, Pakistan People’s Party district president Hazrat Wali Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehsil Landi Kotal Ameer Murad Hussain Afridi, Malik Masel Khan, Aftab Shinwari, Malik Darya Khan, Ziaul Haq Afridi, Khyber Transport Association chief Shakir Afridi and others said that the martyrdom of Khalil Jibran awakened the whole nation who came to roads for seeking durable peace in the area.

“Provision of security to every citizen is the prime responsibility of the state therefore the security agencies should play their due role to re-establish peace in the area and implement the National Action Plan in true sense,” they remarked.

They maintained that those who raise voice for the rights of laymen will face the same fate, faced by the slain journalist, Khalil Jibran; however they said that the tribesmen cannot tolerate more martyrs in their area. “We are peaceful people but if war is deliberately imposed on us we will retaliate,” they added.

The tribesmen categorically rejected launching of operation “Azm-e–Istehkam” and said they have experienced in previous operations that general masses have suffered more than militants.

The protesters urged the prime witness, injured local advocate, to record his statement in the incident of Khalil Jibran’s killing and urged the Inspector General Police (IGP) to trace the culprits and grant them exemplary punishment.

Earlier, a peace rally was organised that started from Takya village of Sultan Khel. Hundreds of people from across the tehsil to Bacha Khan Square, main bazaar, Landi Kotal participated in the rally that was later converted into a public gathering.

On the call of Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal shutter down strike was observed and business activities ware completely halted in the bazaar.